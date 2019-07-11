A memorial service for Schennette Wright, 67, of Forest, will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Belle Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately after the service. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

