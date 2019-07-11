A memorial service for Schennette Wright, 67, of Forest, will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Belle Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately after the service. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.