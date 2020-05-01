Rebecca Gaynelle Franklin Wright, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., on April 21, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Gaynelle Phillips Franklin and James Stuart Franklin Sr., and was the wife of the late Jasper Earl Wright. Becky is survived by a daughter, Melissa Wright Johnson (Wayne) of Lynchburg, Va.; and a son, Phillip P. Wright (Suzi) of Roanoke. She was "Mom B" to her grandchildren Whitney Johnson O'Brian (Robert) of Lynchburg, Reid P. Johnson (Mallory) of Holly Springs, N.C., and Thomas Wright of Charleston, S.C.; and her great-grandchildren, Ben and Sam Thompson, Robert O'Brian III of Lynchburg, and Olivia and Miller Johnson of Holly Springs, N.C. As a member of the "Greatest Generation," Becky got her pilot's license before her driver's license; and flying remained a lifelong love. It was at the airport in 1946 that she met her future husband, Jap, a flight instructor at Woodrum Field in Roanoke. They were happily married for 54 years. Becky earned an associate degree in Interior Design at RPI (now Virginia Commonwealth University) and enjoyed using her degree as a homemaker. An avid painter, she took art classes until the age of 93. Oakeys Downtown Chapel in Roanoke is handling arrangements. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice.
