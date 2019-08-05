Otis Henry Wright, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Heartland Nursing Home. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on November 30, 1926, a son of the late Edward Henry Wright and Virginia Jackson Wright. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Janet Dolly Driskill Wright; brothers, Ottie Wright and Elmo Wright; sister, Edith Wright; and a grandson, Adam Wright. Otis was a proud veteran of World War II serving his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by three sons, Randy Wright, Steve Wright and Brian Wright and his wife, Toni; six grandchildren, Lee Wright, Cody Wright, Bobbie Ramsey, Ashley Irish, Jake Wright; and sister-in-law, Barbara Almond. In lieu of flowers please consider the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the home of Brian and Toni Wright. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
