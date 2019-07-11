Katherine Coleman Wright, 98, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late James Thaxton Wright for over 60 years until his death in 2010. Born on November 5, 1920, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank Leslie Coleman and the late Eva Bryant Coleman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Glass. Katherine loved her family supremely and is survived by her children, Marsha Berry and husband, Bob, Larry Wright and his wife, Gail, and David Wright. Her pride in joy were her six grandchildren, Alan Berry and wife, Kristi, Alana Puskarich and husband, Tom, Allison Neumann and husband, Matt, Brandon Wright, Jordan Wright, and Tabatha Terry and husband, Tim; and nine great-grandchildren, Jack and Kaeli Berry, Caleb and Sydney Neumann, Jimmy, Sammy and Lucy Puskarich, Hunter and Aubree Terry. Katherine's brother, Paul Coleman and his wife, Marie and her sister, Bee Lipscomb were such a blessing to her. Her family members wish to thank the staff of Valley View assisted living for their care of Katherine over the past year. She hated to relinquish her independence, but was happy to have the care they provided in a safe environment. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with a graveside service to be held at 12:30 p.m. immediately following the visitation at Virginia Memorial Park. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Wright family (239-0331).
