Gladys Powell Wright, 80, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Ashby Wright Jr. Born on July 4, 1939, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Clenord Powell and Clarice Lundy. She is survived by her a daughter, Deborah Harris and her husband, Philip, of Amherst; three sons, David Wright of Titusville, Fla., Wayne Wright and his wife, Deborah, of Snellville, Ga., and Curtis Wright and Betty of Madison Heights; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Rick Rasberry officiating. Burial to follow in Presbyterian Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
