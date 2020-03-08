Frank R. Wright, 94, of Rustburg passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Whites United Methodist Church in Rustburg. A full obituary will run in Thursday's paper. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

