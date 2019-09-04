Edward J. Wright, who recently passed away, will be laid to rest 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery, 3000 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, Virginia. Ed was the son of the late Floyd C. Wright Sr. and Louise Jamerson Wright. He was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was a well know livestock dealer in Virginia. He is survived by one brother, F.C. Wright of Lynchburg. Thanks to G.D. Gilliam and special thanks to Matt Farris. A reception will be held at his barn, 1287 Lynnbrook Road, off Lawyers Road, following the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.