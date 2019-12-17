Betty Frances Wright, 84, of Madison Heights, died Sunday December 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl Richard Wright. Betty was born May 18, 1935, in Lynchburg a daughter of the late Harry Wilson Wright and Mary Higginbotham Wright. She was retired from the Central Virginia Training Center and was a charter member of Eternal Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Warren Richard Wright, Mary Alice Purvis, and June M. Johns all of Madison Heights; one sister, Phyllis Staton; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Penny Sue Beverly; one brother and three sisters. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Madison Heights. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
