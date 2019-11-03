MaryEllen Higgins Wrabley died at her home in Gambrills, Md. on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Wrabley Sr and six children, Mary Louise Wrabley(Philip Edgerly), Lisa O'Brien(Jeff), Raymond Jr.(Sue), Deirdre Canales(Michael), Matthew, and Kevin(Robin). Services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, in Crofton, Md.

