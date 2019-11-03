MaryEllen Higgins Wrabley died at her home in Gambrills, Md. on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Wrabley Sr and six children, Mary Louise Wrabley(Philip Edgerly), Lisa O'Brien(Jeff), Raymond Jr.(Sue), Deirdre Canales(Michael), Matthew, and Kevin(Robin). Services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, in Crofton, Md.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.