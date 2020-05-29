August 13, 1975 - May 23, 2020 Miss Kenya Tomikka Woolridge, age 44, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of Mr. Robert Woolridge and Mrs. Carolyn Woolridge of Pamplin. She was preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Mr. O T and Mrs. Claudia Woolridge and maternal grandparents, Mr. Lorenza and Mrs. Martha McCoy. She is survived by her son, Kameryn Woolridge and his father, Jerry Clark of Madison Heights; her parents, Mr. Robert Woolridge and Mrs. Carolyn Woolridge of Pamplin; sisters, Natasha Haskins (Haywood) of Phenix and Vashauna Woolridge (Charles Crabbe Jr.) of Mechanicsville; nephews, Michael St. John of Appomattox and Nisaiah Crabbe of Mechanicsville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Jesus Center in Appomattox with interment in the church cemetery. Services may be viewed on Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/Jeffress-Funeral-Home-and-Cremation-Service-of-Brookneal-102559481421264/ Public viewing will begin Friday, May 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
