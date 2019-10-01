Betty B. Wooldridge went to heaven on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Lynchburg, to the late Edward and Myrtle Burks. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Thomas B. Wooldridge; her son, Thomas B. Wooldridge Jr.; and her brother, Royce Burks. She is survived by her two children, Ed Wooldridge and Bev Nyden and son-in-law, Tim Nyden; three grandsons, Josh Wooldridge, Mason Wooldridge, and Nick Nydenand his wife, Meredith Nyden; and two great-grandchildren, Christian Roy and Whitney Lee Nyden. Betty lived a life of servanthood and truly modeled Jesus Christ in her words and actions. She served as a Girl Scout leader for many years and she was the church secretary at Centenary United Methodist church for 28 years, where she also taught Sunday School to 3 generations. Betty was active in the Ostomy Association and was nonstop in her service to others. She will be missed by all who knew her and were touched by her love. A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., in Lynchburg, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 12 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019. Donations in Betty's name can be made to the "Teddy Bear Fund", Centenary United Methodist Church, 1501 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.