Kathleen Anne Osborne Woody, 88, of Appomattox, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late Franklin Woody. Born on February 21, 1931, in Chatham, she was the daughter of the late Burkley Wade Osborne and the late Lottie Mathley Osborne. Kathleen retired from the Old Time Gospel Hour. When she was able she enjoyed dancing, and sitting at the mall. In addition to her husband and parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Gayle Crouch; and two brothers, David "Pete" Osborne and Percy Osborne. Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Cyrus and her husband, Edward, of Concord, and Carolyn Sparrow and her husband, Dan, of Delray Beach, Fla.; a sister Margaret Cox, of Altavista; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
