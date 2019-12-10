Thomas Wayne Woodward, 80, of Oakville Road, Gladstone, Va., died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence. Born in Saltville, Va., on January 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alison Bernard Woodward and Mable Regina Miles Woodward. Thomas retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved the river. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas W. Woodward Jr. and his wife, Sherri, of Madison Heights, Va., and Paul W. Woodward and wife, JoAnna, of Petersburg, Va.; five grandchildren, Thomas "Tripp" W. Woodward III, Mary Gray Woodward, Alexis N. Korkos, Paul W. Woodward Jr., and Anne Caroline Woodward; sisters, Sonia McCracken, husband, Robert, Sylvia Slagle and Zina Beth Crowe, all of Bristol, Va.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Lee Woodward. A farewell service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at "The Point" where David Creek meets the James River off River Road in Appomattox County. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Friends of the Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR), folar-va.org. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family and condolences may be registered at robinsonfuneralhome.com.
