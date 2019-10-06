Arlene Cofer Woodward, 100, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Tarpley Woodward. Arlene was born on Friday, January 3, 1919, in Forest, Va., the daughter of the late Robert Lee Cofer and the late Helen Hunter Cofer. She was a graduate of New London Academy and enjoyed attending the NLA Alumni Days for many years. She is survived by her nephews, Robert Nelson "Bobby" Cofer Jr and wife, Shirley, of Forest, and Johnny Lee Hatcher and wife, Teresa, of Bedford; nieces, Janet Lee Cofer of Lynchburg, and Patricia "Pat" O. Burks and husband, "Bud", of Durham, N.C. along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, Robert Nelson Cofer Sr.; and sisters, Lillian Cofer Overstreet and Frances Cofer Hatcher. Arlene retired, after many years of employment from her working career as Legal Secretary to the CEO of Chaffe, McCall, Phillips, Toler & Sarpy. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. A special thanks to Heritage Green Assisted Living Community and Gentle Shephard Hospice for their care. A Celebration of Arlene's Life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1720 Bethany Church Circle, Forest, Va., with the Rev. Dr. Riley Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to her service. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church of Forest, Va. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.