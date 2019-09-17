Doris Pinn Woodson, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Lynchburg, Va. Doris was born in Norfolk, Va., on July 26, 1921, to the late William R. and Pearl James Pinn. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, James "Jimmy" Woodson (Bessie) of Lynchburg, and Burnell T. Woodson Jr. (Marie) of Amherst; two daughters, Carolyn Woodson of Lynchburg, and Pearl White (Michael) of Centreville, Va.; two sisters, Arnetha Hayes and Mamie Hewitt of Lynchburg; two sisters-in-law, Constance and Lolita Pinn of Lynchburg; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends at the residence. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 5517 Pleasant Valley Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Interment will be in the family cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
