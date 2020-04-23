Louise Graves Woodruff of AltaVista, Va., departed this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020. A viewing will be held Friday April 24, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, AltaVista, Va. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, Gladys, Va.

