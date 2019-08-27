Harold Wilson Woodard Sr., 78, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Betty Carroll Tolley Woodard for 59 years. Born on March 11, 1941, in Fayetteville, Tenn., he was the son of the late Joe Wilson Woodard and Laura Pearl Raby Woodard. Harold was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and was of the Baptist faith. He worked as the storeroom supervisor of Lynchburg Foundry Lower Basin for 16 years and retired as a sales representative for Applied Industrial with 29 years of service. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Virginia Tech football fan. He loved taking trips to Myrtle Beach and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he leaves to cherish his memory four children, Harold W. Woodard Jr. and fianceé, Lana, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Cynthia Lynn Roberts and husband, Peter, of Painsville, Ohio, Mark Shofner Woodard of Lynchburg, and Heather Dawn Colbert of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Tyler and Jacob Roberts, Justin, Daniel, and Blake Woodard, Molly Woodard and Holly Bryant; four great-grandchildren, Deklan, Abby, Mackenzie and Mya Woodard; two sisters, Lauralyn W. Martin and husband, Connie and Norma W. Brown and husband, Dr. William Brown, all of Lynchburg; special friends, Doug and Shelby Deaner of Brookneal; his canine companions, Bullet and Snowball; and other relatives and friends. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Clinton Beverly, Dr. Julie Suppa and the staff of Centra Lynchburg General Hospital for their loving care and support. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Harold Woodard Sr. to your favorite charity. Funeral services will be private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.