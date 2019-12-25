Vernelle Wood Woodall, 90, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, December 22, 2019. Vernelle was born on April 10, 1929 in Nelson County. She was a daughter of the late Lucian Clarence Wood and Essie Bowling Wood. Vernelle was retired from Strother Drug Company in Lynchburg. She is survived by her children, Thomas Scott Woodall of Concord and Deborah Woodall-Stevens of Rustburg; three grandchildren, Christopher Michael Watkins, Michelle Renee Wood, both of Lynchburg, and Thomas Sean Woodall of Gladstone; two great-grandchildren, Dimitri Estes Lockhart and Austin Robert Watkins; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Wood of Gray, Ga. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Monterey Jolson Wood Sr. and Lucian Lincoln Wood Sr.; and one sister, Thera Wood Ballard. A Celebration of Vernelle's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Laskey and Estelle Holt officiating. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions the Salvation Army of Lynchburg, 2201 Park Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24502 or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Woodall, Vernelle Wood
