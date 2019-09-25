Shelby Clark Wood, 74, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of 58 years to James Dewey Wood. Born on January 30, 1945, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Adeline Clark Tolley. Shelby was a former seamstress for Madison Garment. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her husband, Shelby is survived by her children, Melinda Perdieu and her husband, Calvin of Monroe, Michael Wood and his fiancée, Michelle Hight of Rustburg, and James Wood and his wife, Angie, of Madison Heights; four grandchildren, April Stinnette and her husband, Jimmy, P.J. Perdieu and his fiancée, Tiffany Meador, Kaitlyn Wood, and Nathan Wood; five great-grandchildren, Jake Stinnette, Emily Stinnette, Sarah Stinnette, Logan Perdieu and Lexi Perdieu; and other loving family member and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Dave Cash officiating. Interment will follow at Meade Cemetery. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses of Centra Hospice and her daughter, Melinda for their loving care towards Shelby. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.