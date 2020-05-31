February 19, 1957 - May 30, 2020 Phillip "Redwood" Wayne Wood, 63, of Evington, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries