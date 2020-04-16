Margie Wood of Forest, Va., passed away from her earthly body on April 13, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center. She was born on August 11, 1931, to the late Fred W. Wood Sr. and Glenn Wood in a small community called "Clarkstown" where everyone was family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Wood and Fred Wood "Bigman"; and her sister, Martiro James. Margie is survied by her devoted sister and caregiver for many years until she was no longer able to meet her needs, Rosezella "Rose" Austin of Forest, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Clarkstown Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home will be adhering to the rules and regulations of COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.