Margie Wood of Forest, Va., passed away from her earthly body on April 13, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center. She was born on August 11, 1931, to the late Fred W. Wood Sr. and Glenn Wood in a small community called "Clarkstown" where everyone was family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Wood and Fred Wood "Bigman"; and her sister, Martiro James. Margie is survied by her devoted sister and caregiver for many years until she was no longer able to meet her needs, Rosezella "Rose" Austin of Forest, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Clarkstown Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home will be adhering to the rules and regulations of COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing

