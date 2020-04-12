Margaret "Peggy" Taylor Wood, 85, of Concord, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late William McNair Wood. Born in Lynchburg, on March 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Layton Taylor and Virginia Bibb Taylor. Peggy was known for a long and diverse career but probably best known as the owner of T & W service station in Monroe. She always sought out the best in life and was known for her laugh, the many stories she loved to tell and her desire to help others. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Walter M. Wood and his wife, Denise of Concord; her daughter, Emily B. Wood of Bedford; her sister, Mary Stuart Taylor and her husband, Robert Carlton of Annapolis, Md.; three grandchildren, Eric Duncan, Wyatt Wood and wife, Megan and Lawson Wood; and two great-grandchildren. An inurnment service in the New Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to New Concord Presbyterian Church, 5588 New Chapel Rd, Concord, VA 24538. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation service is serving the Wood family. To send condolences or submit a tribute about Peggy online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries