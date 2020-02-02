Charles "Chuck" Irvin Wood Jr., 92, of Lynchburg, completed his earthly journey on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home. He was the devoted and loving husband of Betty Daniel Wood for 66 years. Born on November 24, 1927, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Charles Irvin Wood Sr. and Vera Scates Wood, and brother of the late Gloria Wood Daniel. Chuck leaves to cherished memories his daughters, Jean Elizabeth Wood-Kobert (Stephen), Anne Catherine Wood Armes (George); three grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth Kobert, Christianna Marie Kobert and Charles Graydon Armes; many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A graduate of Lynchburg College, Chuck served his country in the United States Navy for two tours of duty. He worked for General Electric in Lynchburg for 26 years. He was a leader in the Boys Scout of America and an adult advisor to Bethel 36 of the Order of Job's Daughters, a Masonic organization for girls in which his daughters participated. Chuck was a faithful member of the Masonic Fraternity, serving as Worshipful Master at Hill City Lodge No.183 A.F. & A.M., and received his 60-year certificate in 2016. He also participated in the Lynchburg Shrine Club, playing and directing in the Oriental Band for many years. Chuck faithfully attended church his entire life. In Lynchburg, he attended Euclid Christian Church, Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church and Fort Hill United Methodist Church. Chuck loved life, good food and always enjoyed a good laugh. His greatest joy in life was being married to the love of his life and best friend, Betty, and being the father of Jeannie and Cathy and grandfather of Katie, Christy, and Charlie. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by the Rev. Janet Hawkins with Masonic Rites to follow. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. today, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children Greenville, 950 West Faris Street, Greenville, SC 29605. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Wood Jr., Charles I.
