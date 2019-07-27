Iris Alese Cooper "Dickie" Wood, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Amherst County, on February 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Jones Cooper and Maggie Hughes Cooper. In addition to her parents, her husband of 71 years, William Henry "Bill" Wood, four brothers, and three sisters, preceded her in death. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was very involved with volunteer work at both her church and within the community. She loved gardening, flowers and enjoying the outdoors. She especially loved her grandchildren and entertaining family during Christmas and Thanksgiving. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She is survived by one daughter, Sharon W. Cyphers and husband, William, of Greenville, N.C.; two sons, Terry R. Wood and wife, Phyllis, of Bedford, and William A. "Rusty" Wood and wife, Lisa, of Forest; one sister, Shirley C. Ferguson of Madison Heights; six grandchildren, Christpher Todd Cyphers, Jason Ashley Cyphers, Jessica Alese Wood, William Jonathan Wood, Bryan Ethridge Wood, and Patrick Andrew Wood; four great-grandchildren, Katherine Cyphers, Elise Miller, Grace Jae Wood, and Madison Avery Clark; and one great-great grandchild, Haven Mendyk. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Dr. Louis Beckwith, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
