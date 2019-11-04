Helen Monyeene Bibb Wood, 93, of Lynchburg, formerly of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born on August 10, 1926, in Amherst County, Monyeene was the daughter of the late Ottie and Mary Shearer Bibb. She was retired after over 40 years as an agency administrator with Pacific Life Insurance Company, Averett Agency. She loved Major League Baseball, Saturday Night Bingo and Card Games. Her love for people was evident in the joy she felt in meeting and sharing conversation with friends, old and new. She especially enjoyed her church family at Northminster Presbyterian Church, Madison Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Randolph Arnold Wood; and a brother, Wallace Shearer Bibb. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Monyeene Wood and husband, Kenneth Gerald Wood, of Chester Springs, Pa.; nephew, Jeffery Bibb and wife, Jan, of Monroe, and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Friends are also welcomed to visit at the Driskill Funeral Chapel, 201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Amherst Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commons at Westminster-Canterbury with reception following. All are welcome. The family would like to acknowledge with appreciation the great friendships she developed during her time in residence at Westminster-Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
