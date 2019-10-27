Clara Ogden Wood "Ramey", 90, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Hubert Wade Wood. Born on September 10, 1929, in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late James Ashby Ogden and Annie May Ewers. Clara was a retired payroll supervisor at Imperial Reading Corporation and a member of Solid Rock Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Clara was preceded in death by her brother, Willie Ogden and sisters, Eleanor Paris and Marianne Goin. Clara is survived by her daughter, Pamela Wood Taylor; grandchildren, Brandi Christian (Steve), Steven Foster (Kayla); and eight great-grandchildren, Jake, Carter, Tyler, Emily, Paxton, Bubba, JJ, and Talon; sister, Mamie Spradlin; sister-in-law, Polly Ogden; and best friend, Sylvia St Clair; as well as other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Solid Rock Church, 110 Church St., Madison Heights, Virginia on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 6 p.m. by Pastor Dave and Donna Cash. Family will receive family and friends after the service at Clara's home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Solid Rock Church. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.