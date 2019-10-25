Clara Ogden Wood, 90, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
Clara Ogden Wood, 90, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.