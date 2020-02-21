Yvonne LeNeave DeBerry Wollett, 87, of Lynchburg, Va., died in her home at Bentley Commons on February 17, 2020. Born in Halifax County, N.C., on June 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Early Lawrence DeBerry and Mattie LeNeave DeBerry, and the wife of the late Robert H. "Bob" Wollett for 65 years. She was also preceded in death by a brother, The Honorable Lemuel E. DeBerry, of Richmond, and a sister, Nina DeBerry Holt, of Burlington, N.C. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Wollett Bennett of Forest, Va.; son-in-law, Gary, (to whom she always referred as the son she never had); three grandchildren, Michele Yvonne Bennett of Holly Ridge, N.C., David Robert Bennett (Lauren) of Forest, Va., and Lindsay Beth Bennett Eppes (John, Major, USMC) of Whispering Pines, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin David Bennett, Lillian Alston Eppes and Bennett Jefferson Eppes. A devout Christian, she was of the Episcopal faith for more than half her life, and was most recently a member of St. Stephen's Church in Forest. Yvonne enjoyed world travel with her husband and a rousing game of bridge, as well as entertaining family and friends in her home. At her request, in lieu of a funeral, there will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 23, 2020,, anytime from 2 and 6 p.m. at the home of her daughter, at 100 Ivy West Ct., Forest. In Yvonne's memory, please consider donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Kazim Temple, 628 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Feb 23
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Family Residence
100 Ivy West Drive
Forest, VA 24551
