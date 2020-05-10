William "Bill" Edward Witt William "Bill" Edward Witt, 78, of Rustburg, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 19, 1941, a son of the late Edward Allen Witt and Temperance Trevey Witt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Susan Carter Witt; and two grandchildren, Travis and Aaron Steele. He retired from Randolph Macon as the kitchen manager. Bill is survived by three stepsons, Lawrence Burley and wife, Suzanne, Tim Burley and wife, Marlana, and Chris Burley and wife, Jackie; sister, Rosa Witt Williamson and husband, Leroy; niece, Robyn Witt; nephew, David Witt; and grandchildren, L.B., Tyler, Logan, Chase Burley and Amanda Steele. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

