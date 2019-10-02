Faye Campbell Winston, 61, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Gladwell Campbell and the late Mary Reynolds Campbell. Born on January 13, 1958, in Lynchburg, she graduated from EC Glass High School. She was an avid reader and loved being around her family. Most importantly, she knew and loved God. She will be missed by all that had the opportunity to meet her. Surviving are her children, Nathan Winston (Anhthu Le Nguyen), William "W.C." Winston and fiancée, Tanisha Dixon, and Winter DeJarnette (Gregory); grandchildren, Brady Winston, Henry Winston, Christopher DeJarnette, Tristan DeJarnette, Shianh DeJarnette, and Kelsey DeJarnette; great-grandson, Rylan DeJarnette; sister, Janet Meredith (Rhody); and her special caregiver Debbie Bowen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Dennis Wilson. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, with the Rev. Melvin Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
