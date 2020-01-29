Carolyn O. Winnagle, 63, of Forest, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1956, to the late William and Geneva O'Brien. Carolyn was an employee at Beacon Credit Union. She survived by her husband of 44 years, Allen Winnagle; and her son, Adam Winnagle. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Winnagle, Carolyn O.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Winnagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.