Carolyn O. Winnagle, 63, of Forest, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1956, to the late William and Geneva O'Brien. Carolyn was an employee at Beacon Credit Union. She survived by her husband of 44 years, Allen Winnagle; and her son, Adam Winnagle. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

