Patricia Ann Woods Wingfield, 77, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life of Liberty Ridge after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Pat was a gracious, loving, and kind wife, mother, and grandmother. Her passing has been celebrated, as she is now home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mrs. Wingfield was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on May 9, 1942, and was the only child of the late Otis and Hazel Woods of Boones Mill, Virginia. Pat moved many times with her parents but settled in Staunton, Virginia, and graduated as valedictorian from Robert E. Lee High School in 1960. Pat met Wayne in Vesuvius, Virginia, where he was serving as pastor of Emory Methodist Church. Pat and Wayne married at Emory on a snowy day, December 29, 1962. Pat devoted her life to supporting her husband, Wayne, in his church ministry and in raising their daughters. In their early years of marriage, while raising their two young daughters, she spent countless hours editing and typing papers for Wayne as he finished his undergraduate and Divinity degrees. When Pat was not typing, she was sewing. She made almost everything her girls wore. Pat served alongside her husband, sang in the church choir, and learned to play the guitar as an adult. She enjoyed reading, studying nutrition, and decorating. Pat had a talent for creating beautiful homes on a minimal budget in each house they moved into. Most of all, Pat loved caring for her family. Pat was always prepared, calm, organized and practical. Her family loved to use the phrase "Mama knows", as her gifts of love, wisdom, and discernment were invaluable to her family and friends. Those family left to cherish memories of Pat are her loving and devoted husband, the Rev. Wayne Wingfield of Lynchburg, Virginia; and her two daughters, and their husbands, Christina and Dan Griffith of Jamestown, North Carolina, and Beth and Andrew Bell of Lynchburg, Virginia. Pat and Wayne have seven grandchildren who also loved Pat, Ian Wingfield Bell, Claire Kathryn Griffith, Emma Grace Bell, Jackson Douglas Griffith, Aidan John Bell, Lauren Beth Griffith, and Elliott Wilson Bell. Pat was a member of First Wesleyan Church in High Point, N.C., for seven years and Community Bible Church in High Point before she and Wayne retired at Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge in Lynchburg, Virginia. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care given to Pat by all those who are a part of Pearls of Life Memory Support. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, a memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Wingfield for immediate family only in the Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Virginia, where she will be laid to rest. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
