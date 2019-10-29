Catherine "Cathi" Stillman Wingfield, 49, of Forest, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A Celebration of Cathi's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Dan River Baptist Church, 1228 Dan River Church Road, Halifax, VA 24558 with the Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. A full obituary will follow. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
