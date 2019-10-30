Mrs. Catherine "Cathi" Stillman Wingfield, wife of David Anthony Wingfield, passed away in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 49. She was born in Farmville, Virginia, on July 4, 1970 to Carson Williams "Bill" Stillman and Nancy Powell Stillman. Cathi was a graduate of Prince Edward County High School, Class of 1988. She received a Bachelor's Degree from James Madison University and a Master's from Longwood University. She was employed as an investigator with the Lynchburg City Child Protective Services. Cathi was a member of the North Bedford Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two children, Mary Charlotte (16) and Carson (12). Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Melissa Gentry and husband, Christopher, of Forest, Va.; and one brother-in-law, Brian Wingfield, and wife, Candace, from Tennessee; her father-in-law, David Eugene Wingfield "Poppy" also survives. A special pet, Lillie, also remains. Cathi was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Carolyn Johnson Wingfield. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dan River Baptist Church, 1228 Dan River Church Road, Halifax, VA 24558, with Pastor Doug Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with a visitation afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial considerations may be made to the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thompson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
