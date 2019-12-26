Sharon Elizabeth Wing, born on January 15, 1961 went to her eternal home with Jesus on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Sharon was born in Virginia Beach, Va., which started her lifelong love for the beach. She started her career as a Medical Transcriptionist, then followed God's direction on her life to serve on the mission field. She graduated from Piedmont Bible College with a double major in Physical Education and Bible. On May 12, 1990, she married her college sweetheart, Pete Wing. Together they started their journey to serve as missionaries in West Africa, where they served faithfully for 9 years. God gave them three children, Clarissa, Christiana and Andrew. Upon return to the States, Sharon continued her career as a Medical Transcriptionist and continued to homeschool all three of their kids. Sharon constantly looked for ways to serve and make others' lives a little brighter. She especially loved to work with children, to help them learn and know Jesus. Sharon's family has grown to reach all across the world through the body of Christ and many welcoming her as part of their own. There are so many incredible people who became an integral part of her life. Each one of her treasured friends, co-workers, and brothers and sisters in Christ truly made her life full. Sharon was committed to praying for and loving her family, her beloved husband, Pete, their three children, Clarissa, Christiana, Andrew and son-in-law, Josh. She has also been praying for her kids' mates since they were young children and we are grateful for who God has brought into their lives. Along with her husband and children, she is survived by her mother, Margaret Pentecost; sister, Joanne Terlep; and brothers, Jerry Willson, and Nathan Willson. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Willson, and her brother, Joe Willson. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Forest Baptist Church in Forest, Va. Visitation will be from 10 until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan's Purse. Sharon loved this ministry and would be so excited to know that children around the world will continue hearing of the Good News of Jesus Christ! Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Wing, Sharon Elizabeth
