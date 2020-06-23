James "Jim" Michael Winfrey, 59, of Lynchburg, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. According to the family's wishes, there will not be a memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries