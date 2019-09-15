Joan Caudle Winebarger, 87, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The family will receive friends at Joan's residence on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. Memorial Contributions in Joan's name may be made to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control. 185 Greendale Drive, Rustburg, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

