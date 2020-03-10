Raymond "Butch" Newton Wilson Sr., 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, a son of the late Harold and Thelma Wilson. He is also predeceased by siblings, Sherrill Braselton and James "Jim" Lowell Wilson Sr.; and two grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Pam Brown (Ricky), Vicky Jones (Steve), Tina Wilson, Jennifer Kitchen (John), Ray Wilson (Wendy), Larry Hall (Tammy); grandchildren, Amanda Wood (Daniel), Benny Sykora (Crystal), Derek Sykora, Jamison McGuffee, Ashley Grant, Michelle Stone (Jeff), Tommy Kitchen (Hannah), Alora Tayman (Frankie), and Hannah Wilson; eleven great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving Ray is his brother, Harold "Sam" Wilson Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Raymond attended Dyer High School. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church of Lynchburg. He kept busy in multiple jobs, retiring from Williams Mail Service, Inland Steel, and owner of Ray's Home Improvement. He was an avid collector of cars, tools, and just about everything else. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bess Lewis and Teresa Justus. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Chapel, Lynchburg with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Heart Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

