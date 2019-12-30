Shirley Viar Wilson, 80, of Brookneal, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of William Page Wilson. Shirley was born in Amherst County, on September 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Ralph Hunter Viar and Mary Meacham Viar. She was treasurer/secretary for Brookneal Recreation and a former insurance and billing associate at Lynchburg Nephrology Physicians. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Keith McFaden of Madison Heights, Page Wilson Jr. (Tammy) of Callaway, and Greg Wilson (Brandy) of Brookneal; one daughter, Dona Bass (W.B.) of Gladys; five grandchildren, Hunter Bass, Braelyn Wilson, Leah, Cole and Daniel McFaden; two sisters, Diane V. Tomlin of Madison Heights, and Kay V. Layne (Robert) of Amherst; and one brother, Ralph Hunter Viar Jr. (Marjorie) of Madison Heights. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Brookneal Baptist Church by the Rev. Jerry Stanfield, interment will follow at Wickliffe Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time for the service at the church, following the service in the church fellowship hall and at the home other times. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneal.net.

