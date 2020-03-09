Funeral services for Mrs. Sarada V. Wilson, 88, of Hurt, Virginia, will be conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy L. Tarpley, eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. The family is at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Franklin and Easter Wilson, 1807 Avondale Drive, Altavista, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home of Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

