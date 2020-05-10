After a long, brave fight with Alzheimers, Sanford Royce "Sam" Wilson left us on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 84. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna O. Wilson; his children, Melanie Restrepo and husband, Manuel, Kimberly Wilson and husband, Dan, Timothy Wilson, and Peter Wilson and wife, Julie; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is remembered, treasured, dearly loved and sorely missed by many, many more. Sam grew up in upstate New York, from a family of 14, helping to take financial responsibility for the family at 14. He worked multiple grueling jobs while still in school, beginning before dawn and bringing his pay home to his mother every day. Later in his life, Donna told their children, "That man has never done a thing in his life that was for himself: every single thing he's ever done has been for his family, his friends, and for people that needed him." It was a truth that Sam lived up to for his entire life. It was an example that he never intended to set - it's simply who he was. As soon as he could get away with it - at 17 - Sanford joined the United States Air Force. As always, he sent all of his money home to support his family. He married Donna Howland in 1958 and was soon sent overseas. Sanford served for 20 years, retiring honorably and settling his family back in upstate New York. He worked for the United States Postal Service another 18 years while raising his family. In town, Sam was well-loved and respected as a man who was there for his neighbors and friends, working tirelessly to provide for his family. After retirement, Sam and Donna moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, and their entire family promptly followed. He and Donna shared a mutual joy singing for the Thomas Road Baptist Church Choir, and Sam became a bit of a celebrity at the Lynchburg Flea Market. It is no exaggeration to say that it's impossible to count the lives that Sam Wilson helped to improve: for more than 80 years, he was simply ALWAYS giving. Men like him were rare even his own lifetime. Sanford Wilson was one of the last of his generation's great men. This world is a little bit better because he was here. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Whitten Timberlake Chapel and Cremation Service is serving the Wilson Family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
+2
+2
+2
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.