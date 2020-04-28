Mrs. Jannie C. Wilson, 67, of 374 Brookneal Highway, Rustburg, Virginia, departed this life on Friday morning, April 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on September 22, 1952, in Rustburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James T. Clark and Mrs. Doris Nowlin Clark, who survives. Mrs. Wilson was last employed by Burlington Mills in Burlington, North Carolina, and was a member of the First St. Paul Missionary Church, where she served as Financial secretary, church secretary and Pastor's aid committee. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Knohia Wilson; one son, Manson Clark; her daughter, Courtney Glass (Dexter); two sisters, Bertha Morgan (Steve) and Janice Marshall (Danny); one brother, Larry Clark; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one aunt, Carrie Clark; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Wilson will be conducted on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 12 noon at the First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen W. Pannell, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

