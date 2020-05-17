September 23, 1984 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Jeffrey Spencer Wilson, was released from his hard fought battle of 35 years with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and is now rejoicing in Heaven, running free as he always had a need for speed. Jeff is survived by his loving parents, Steve and Terri Wilson; his brother, Chris Wilson; his sister, Julie Robertson; brother-in-law, Jeremy Robertson; his beloved niece, Caroline Robertson; aunt and uncle, Susan and Carlton Gough; and dear friend, Alex Prudhoe Anyone that knew Jeff knew his humor. He touched the lives of many by sharing funny pictures and stories and took great joy in bringing out smiles of others. He was a huge Star Wars fan, loved the Redskins, enjoyed reading David Baldachi books, and was always a Harry Potter fan. The internet was important to him and he inspired love and friendship with his online community all over the world that was no different than those he knew in person. He loved our cat Trouble and would ask each and every day what the cat was up to. Jeff never let his disability define him. It was his determination to fight the good fight. He was cared for by his loving parents who poured their hearts into him and never gave up on him. Their presence always gave him comfort. Jeff had a huge support group and knew that he was loved by so many. We thank Dr. Khoury and his staff in the MICU at Centra for always "keeping the light on" for Jeff. They dedicated much time and love into taking care of Jeff and we are thankful for their years of service to the family. We also wish to thank all the Centra home health care nurses that were here for us, especially Elizabeth and Holly. Due to the virus restrictions a small backyard ceremony will be held for immediate family. An email account has been set up to send in any tributes, kind words, pictures, or special memories of Jeff and will be compiled into a book for the family to keep. Please send these to memoriesforjeff@gmail.com If you wish to give a donation please consider giving to Centra Health for all of their support over the years or the American Lung Association in loving memory of Jeff. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 811 Wiggington Rd.
