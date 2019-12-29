James Glenn Wilson, 78, of Goode, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Bedford County on July 29, 1941. A son of the late James Lenwood Wilson and Marian Blanche Phillips. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his furry friend, Missy. Glenn worked as the Assistant Manager of Wachovia Bank before retiring in 2000. He is a member of Oakland United Methodist Church and was very active within his church. He loved his Lord and Savior and loved to play golf. Throughout life Glenn loved to volunteer and entertain elders. He was a graduate of New London Academy and a member of Goode Vol Rescue Squad, Ruritan Club and the Elks. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all his family and friends. Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Weeks Wilson; sister, Faye Blankenship and her husband, Frank; niece, Kristie Newcomb and her husband, David; nephew, Mark Blankenship and wife, Stephanie. Also surviving are numerous great nieces, nephews and many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Glenn's memory please consider Oakland United Methodist Church. The family would like to Thank Gentle Sheppard Hospice and Carolyn Creasey for their love and care during this most difficult of times. A funeral service and celebration of Glenn's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with the Rev. Riley Smith, the Rev. Dr. H.O. Tom Thomas and cousin Pastor Hunter Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service also at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford starting at 1 p.m. To send condolences, online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
