Betty Jean Callahan Wilson, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Bedford County, October 15, 1940, Betty was a daughter of the late Charles Milton Callahan and Bessie Fisher Callahan Juare. For nearly 62 years, she was the loving wife of Reginald Johnson Wilson. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by two daughters, Regina W. Carter (Dennis) and Renee E. Wilson; one son, Darryl E. Wilson; two grandchildren, Lauren-Ashley Hancock (William, deceased) and Ryan Patrick Carter (Caitlin McNitt, fiance); three sisters, Juanita Durham, Lucille Schmidt and Essie Sheffey; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by an infant son, Reginald Charles Wilson; one brother, Milton Lee Callahan; and one sister, Katherine Petrie. Betty leaves behind her two loving dogs, Humphrey and Wally. Betty committed her life to serving as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her earlier years, she worked part-time jobs to support her husband, Reginald, in providing for their children. Regardless of the job she held, her family always came first and she made a point of being home when her children arrived from school. After they became adults and started lives of their own, Betty pursued becoming a certified Disaster Relief Volunteer with the American Red Cross. For many years and with little notice she traveled throughout the U.S. to states impacted by natural disasters, driving canteens and serving hot meals to devastated families in ravaged areas. Upon each return, she shared heartwarming stories of courage and human kindness. Throughout her life, Betty was an independent thinker and followed her convictions. She was a lover of animals, a gifted gardener, an avid reader and a strong and determined woman who spoke her mind. Many of these qualities and passions she passed on to her children. Due to the pandemic and related safety restrictions, a private service for only the immediate family will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Hollandsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 or The Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 434-237-2722, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
