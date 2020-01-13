Henry Max Wilmer, 90, of Lynchburg died on Saturday January 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Frances "Chinkey" Baker Wilmer. Max was born on May 2, 1929, in Lynchburg, the son of the late Henry Kyle Wilmer and Gladys McDaniel Wilmer. Max honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a graduate of Lynchburg College. Max worked many years at The News & Advance, General Electric and was retired from B&W Technologies. He was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church. Max is survived by his sons and their families, Brad Wilmer and his wife, Gwen and David Wilmer and his wife, Tara. Brad and Gwen's kids and their spouses are Mary and Michael Paul Alley, Ethan Wilmer, and Taylor Wilmer. David and Tara kids and spouses are Travis and Lindsay Wilmer and Kyle and Alisa Wilmer. Max's great-grandchildren are Logan Wilmer, Lilah Perry, Jaxon Wilmer, and Kaylee Wilmer. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A Celebration of Max's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Fort Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Wilmer, Henry Max
