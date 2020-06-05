Casey Leigh Willoughby, 32, of Madison Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born on May 6, 1988, in Rockville, Md., she was a daughter of Nicholas Willoughby and Tracy Coles Willoughby. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Dereon Shelton, Olivia Shelton, Camille Shelton and Jamir Shelton; a brother, Joseph "Ryan" Willoughby; three sisters, Crystal Willoughby, Jessica Coles, and Faith Willoughby, and a close-knit and devoted extended family. Casey was full of life and beloved by everyone who had the chance to meet her. She was a loyal and giving person to her family and friends. She never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. As a seeker of knowledge, after graduating from Amherst County High School, she went on to American University and was attending CVCC. She was a member of Scott Zion Baptist Church. Her children would like her to be remembered as caring, lovely, pretty and loving. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A celebration of Casey's life will follow at 1 p.m. in the Tharp Chapel. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant a tree in memory of Casey Willoughby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries