Donald Ralph Willis, age 86, of Plant City, Fla., passed away on July 9, 2019. Born and raised in the Tri-City area of Upstate New York, he was the son of the late Al and Dorothy Bowen Willis. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dixie Lee Willis; children, Michael Willis of Va., Mark (Nancy) Willis of Plant City, Fla., and Matthew Willis of Plant City, Fla.; sister, Elizabeth Krupitza of Seminole, Fla.; grandchildren, Jonathan (Lorena) Willis of Plant City, Fla., and Rachel (Andy) Wingate of Lakeland, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Lydia Mae Wingate, Priscilla Jo Wingate, and Joanna Iris Willis. Donald was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia and Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Donald worked and retired as a Plumber. He was an avid golfer. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Friday July 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Final interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care.
...AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND ADJACENT PIEDMONT AREAS... WET AND MOIST GROUND FROM LATE DAY THURSDAY RAINFALL, CLEARING SKIES, AND NEAR CALM WINDS HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO FAIRLY WIDESPREAD DEVELOPMENT OF DENSE FOG ACROSS THE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING. THE FOG IS MOST PREVALENT IN VALLEY AREAS AND NEAR BODIES OF WATER. SOME HIGHWAYS AND AREAS THAT WILL BE IMPACTED INCLUDE THE INTERSTATE 81 CORRIDOR THROUGH BOTETOURT AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES, ESPECIALLY IN LOW-LYING AREAS SUCH AS NEAR LEXINGTON, AS WELL AS U.S. 29 NORTH OF LYNCHBURG AND U.S. 460 EAST OF LYNCHBURG. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL THROUGH THESE AREAS THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE DUE TO TERRAIN AND ELEVATION CHANGES. IN A SHORT DISTANCE, YOU MAY ENCOUNTER CHANGES OF VISIBILITY FROM NEAR 0 MILES TO MORE THAN 10 MILES. THUS, BE ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. REDUCE SPEED, ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU, AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER 9 AM THIS MORNING.
