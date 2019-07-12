Donald Ralph Willis, age 86, of Plant City, Fla., passed away on July 9, 2019. Born and raised in the Tri-City area of Upstate New York, he was the son of the late Al and Dorothy Bowen Willis. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dixie Lee Willis; children, Michael Willis of Va., Mark (Nancy) Willis of Plant City, Fla., and Matthew Willis of Plant City, Fla.; sister, Elizabeth Krupitza of Seminole, Fla.; grandchildren, Jonathan (Lorena) Willis of Plant City, Fla., and Rachel (Andy) Wingate of Lakeland, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Lydia Mae Wingate, Priscilla Jo Wingate, and Joanna Iris Willis. Donald was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia and Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Donald worked and retired as a Plumber. He was an avid golfer. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Friday July 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Final interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care.

