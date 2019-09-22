The Lord called Rosser Spencer Williams home on September 19, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Community Funeral Home directing
