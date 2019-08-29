Mabel Colinger Williams left a big hole in the hearts of everyone who cared about her when she passed away on August 17, 2019, at the age of 93. Mabel was born in Inman, Va., and grew up in coal country in Wise County. She loved telling stories of her early years in the community of Pardee. In her teens, Mabel moved to Lynchburg, which became her lifelong home. She retired from Central Virginia Training Center where she was loved by its residents and her colleagues. Her Christian faith was very important to her, and she displayed it throughout her life. Mabel is survived by daughters, Brenda Williams Bryant and Deborah Jean Maddox (Kenny Weinfurtner); grandsons, Preston Bryant (Liz) and Chad Maddox; and great-granddaughters, Nicole Harris and Haley Maddox. Also surviving Mabel are her brother, Roger Colinger Sr., and sister, Sandra Galloway. She was predeceased by her parents, Charley and Thelma Colinger; her husband, Raymond; brothers, Luther Colinger, Don Colinger, and Charles Colinger; and sister, Jean Wright. In recent years dementia robbed Mabel of much of her memory, but it couldn't take away her positive spirit. She always had a smile and kind words to make you feel better. As you move through your day, pass along compliments to others, and think of Mabel when you do. Mabel supported the late Rev. Billy Graham's ministry. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001.
